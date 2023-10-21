DCSO: Portland man suspected of planning ‘violent attack’ in Deschutes Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Portland man was arrested in Deschutes County Thursday afternoon, suspected of planning a “violent attack” during an event.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said Samson Zebturiah Garner, 39, was taken into custody without incident. Deschutes County Court documents say Garner is charged with four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of attempt to commit a felony and 15 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

DCSO said it received information on Monday from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) about a Portland resident planning a violent attack in Deschutes County area. Detectives worked with PPB detectives to investigate Garner.

They learned Garner had left Portland Thursday and was in Deschutes County. After his vehicle was located here, deputies and SWAT moved in.

After arresting Garner, a search warrant on his vehicle uncovered evidence of the planned attack, DCSO said.

DCSO said detectives have determined there is no continued threat and that it appears, at this time, that Garner was acting alone.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Portland Police Bureau for sharing this information about Garner likely preventing a major incident in Deschutes County,” DCSO said in a statement.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the charging documents indicated where the attack would take place. But the documents did identify potential victims as “Belayer 1,” “Belayer 2,” “Spectator 1” and “Spectator 2.”

Weapons indicated in the charging documents included a Baretta 9mm handgun, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, an AR-15 rifle and an HG1.

An arraignment on the indictment is set for Oct. 27.