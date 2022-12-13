Student shot and wounded outside Portland high school building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland was shot and wounded outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown Monday.

Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers went to Cleveland High School shortly after noon after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.