Voters OK drastic overhaul of Portland City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Voters in Portland, Oregon, have approved a ballot measure that will overhaul the city’s government, spurred by growing concerns over homelessness and a desire to make City Hall more inclusive.
The measure will scrap the city’s unusual commission form of government and replace it with a more traditional City Council.
It will also implement a rare form of ranked choice voting.
The ballot measure had sparked heated debate; opponents said it was too complex, while supporters said it could boost turnout and make government more representative.
The city has a two-year transition period to make the sweeping changes.
