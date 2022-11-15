Voters OK drastic overhaul of Portland City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Voters in Portland, Oregon, have approved a ballot measure that will overhaul the city’s government, spurred by growing concerns over homelessness and a desire to make City Hall more inclusive.

The measure will scrap the city’s unusual commission form of government and replace it with a more traditional City Council.

It will also implement a rare form of ranked choice voting.

The ballot measure had sparked heated debate; opponents said it was too complex, while supporters said it could boost turnout and make government more representative.

The city has a two-year transition period to make the sweeping changes.

