Portland: City employees must get COVID-19 vaccine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City employees in Portland, Oregon, must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — or obtain a medical or religious exemption — by the middle of October or they will be fired.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and all four City Commissioners wrote about the ultimatum Monday in a letter to municipal workers.

The city will require its approximately 6,800 employees to either submit proof of vaccination, show they are in the process of being vaccinated or apply for an exemption by Sept. 10 and be fully vaccinated or granted an exemption by Oct. 18.

Those who fail to meet the deadline “will be put on a list for separation from employment,” according to the letter.