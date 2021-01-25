Portland businessman ID’d in fatal Warm Springs plane crash

A Portland businessman has been identified as the lone victim in a private plane crash earlier this month on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Warm Springs Police Lt. Ron Gregory said 72-year-old Richard Boehlke was the only person in the aircraft, despite the original flight plan indicating two people were on board when it crashed Jan. 9th.

“This was confirmed through video at the originating airport and later through DNA testing on the remains,” Gregory said. “As far as I know, there has been no release as to the official cause of the crash. FAA did confirm that during his last transmissions, it sounded like Boehlke was slurring his words, possibly indicating some sort of medical issue but nothing beyond that has been confirmed.”