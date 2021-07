PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people died a fire at an apartment complex in Portand, Oregon.

KOIN reports firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings on fire in northeastern Portland around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Sara Boone said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene.

Boone said the apartment complex did not have a sprinkler system.