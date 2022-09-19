Portland AMBER Alert: Girl found safe; Alert sent to Central Oregon phones

An AMBER Alert out of Portland for a stolen car with a 7-year-old girl inside Sunday resulted in an alert sent to people’s phones in Central Oregon late Sunday night. The car has since been recovered and the girl is safe.

The Portland Police Bureau said the black 2011 Honda Civic with no plates was taken round 6:50 p.m. The AMBER Alert went out to phones at 10:35 p.m.

By 11:30, Portland police said the girl had been found safe inside the stolen vehicle and would be reunited with her family.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-252068.

SEE ALSO: Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust

Although some people had their phones on mute and didn’t hear the alert, those that didn’t received loud, audible alarm.

“Our phone just scared the (expletive) out of us!” one person posted on the Central Oregon Rants and Raves Facebook page.

“Yea that made me jump! Talk about jarring,” said another.

“Gets your attention for sure!” said another.