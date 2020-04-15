Popular Bend trail now “one-way” and off limits to bikes

Bend Parks and Rec has implemented a temporary rule change on one of the most heavily used stretches of the Deschutes River Trail.

The South Canyon section of the river trail is now designated as “one-way” and is off-limits to bikes. The area stretches from Farewell Bend Park and Riverbend Park to the South Canyon Bridge.

Trail users will see signage and directional markers placed this week indicating the appropriate one-way route of travel. In addition, bikes are prohibited to avoid user conflict on the narrow trail.

New signs include reminders to maintain 6 feet for distancing and to keep dogs on leash. Maps of the directional loops with approximate distance and time for travel will also be posted.

“Our goal is to provide as many resources as possible to help people with being outdoors and getting some exercise, and at the same time, maintaining distancing standards. We know this can be difficult on some of the most popular trail sections,” said Michelle Healy, deputy executive director, Bend Park & Recreation District. “We ask the community for their support to help make it possible for everyone to continue to visit these spaces.”

The temporary rules changes are also being considered for other high use trail sections. Up-to-date information for any additional changes at specific park and trail locations will be provided on the district’s website and signs in parks.

For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org.