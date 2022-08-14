Popular art show returns to Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From paintings to jewelry, the Village at Sunriver was transformed into an outdoor art gallery on Saturday.

The Sunriver Art Fair returned for its 14th outing with 73 artists displaying their work.

The juried show is popular with both artists and patrons.

“We’ve had a number them report to us that Friday, our opening day, was their biggest day ever at an art fair,” said Kathleen Meyer of the Sunriver Women’s Club.

The club hosts the annual event which funds their philanthropic work with agencies and non-profits in Southern Deschutes County.

At JB’s Wood Turning booth, fair regular Joe Glassford was showing off his custom turned woodworks of art.

“Been very rewarding, met a lot of people because I live here in the neighborhood. I meet a lot of friends and a lot of people come in, and are repeat customers because I’ve been her for so long.”

Glassford, of Sunriver, was there at the beginning of it all and hasn’t missed a show.

Down the row of tents, Tim Giraudier of Westfir had his landscape photography on display.

“You’ve got people here on vacation, you’ve got people who live here, I sold a piece to a family from Florida so it can be anybody.”

Giraudier’s photo from Waldo Lake graces the Fair’s poster this year.

“I think that the connection has to do with love of the place,” the photographer added, “you’re connecting through subject matter.”

The fair continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.