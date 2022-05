by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor’s winter send-off, the Pond Skim Championships, had to be canceled due to inclement weather.

Officials say the pond was dug earlier in the week but heavy rain eroded the structure and caused the pond liner to collapse. Continued rain and snow did not allow crews an opportunity to rebuild the pond in time for Sunday’s event.

Participants were notified on Friday afternoon and issued a refund.

The mountain plans to bring the event back at the end of next season.