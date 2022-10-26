More newspapers ending practice of political endorsements

NEW YORK (AP) — Once a key part of the political season and an important role for newspapers, editorial endorsements of candidates are fading away.

A recent announcement that newspapers controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate is the latest indicator of the trend.

In many cases, endorsements have become victim to both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics.

After many newspapers advised against voting for Donald Trump as president in 2016 — and he won anyway — many news organizations wonder if it’s worth alienating readers when they’re hard enough to come by.

RELATED: Central Oregon ballot dropbox locations for Nov. 8 election

RELATED: Kotek, Johnson make campaign stops in Central Oregon

RELATED: Christine Drazan holds homelessness roundtable in Bend

RELATED: Oregon 5th candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer 1-on-1 interview on the issues

RELATED: Oregon 5th candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner 1-on-1 interview on the issues