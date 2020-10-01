Police wait a day to confirm 2 killed in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A full day after it happened, Portland police have confirmed two people were shot and killed in North Portland.

Portland police say they responded around 5 a.m. Tuesday to reports of gunshots near North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the shooting but would not confirm whether anyone was dead. On Wednesday, police confirmed two people were killed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police refused to disclose any identifying information about either victim, any details about a suspect, or any information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Portland police officer Derek Carmon would not explain why.