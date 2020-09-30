Police arrest homeless man wanted in Redmond-area shooting

Redmond Police have arrested a homeless man wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend.

On Wednesday around 6:43 a.m., detectives and officers with the Redmond Police Department arrested 55-year-old Carlos Lopez outside a store on NW 6th Street.

Law enforcement had been looking for Lopez since Sept. 26th after a shooting at a homeless camp on East Hwy 126 and SE Sherman Road.

The shooting left a 31-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Deschutes County Jail, police said.

He is charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. His current bail is $70,000.

“I’m very proud of the relentless effort by our Investigations Unit which led to the safe arrest of Mr. Lopez,” said Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet. “The actions of our department gives the victim a sense of security and justice for the crimes committed against him.”

No further information will be released at this time as this is an active, ongoing investigation.

Police are asking for anybody with information regarding this incident to call them through dispatch, 541-693-6911.