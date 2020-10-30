Police: Tow truck driver arrested for hit-and-run of elderly woman in Redmond

A tow-truck driver was arrested Thursday on hit-and-run charges after police say he badly injured a 77-year-old woman crossing the street in Redmond.

Just before 8 a.m., Redmond Police and medics from Redmond Fire & Rescue responded to a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene at the intersection of NW 6th Street and NW Jackpine Avenue.

On the scene, officers identified the victim as 77-year-old Nancy Newman.

Newman is well known to Redmond police, fire personnel, and area local businesses.

Nearly every morning, she can be found walking from her home on NW 6th Street to Grocery Outlet on NW 5th Street to buy food and other items for herself and her husband, whom she is the sole caregiver.

Police say Newman had severe, potentially life-threatening injuries and was quickly taken to St Charles in Redmond. Later she was transferred to St. Charles in Bend.

An investigation at the scene determined a white full-size pickup was involved in the crash.

Police said witnesses reported last seeing the truck driving north on NW 6th Street from the crash location.

Further investigation by officers determined the driver was operating a tow truck owned by Epic Towing.

The suspected tow truck was later found at Epic Towing on 11th Street.

Epic Towing cooperated completely with the investigation and in identifying the driver, police said.

An investigation, aided by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, determined the tow truck was involved in the crash, and the driver had hit the woman as she was crossing NW Jackpine Avenue at the intersection with NW 6th Street.

Video evidence from a nearby business confirmed the victim was legally crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk, police said.

The tow truck driver, 36-year-old Ryan Bills of Bend, was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

He was arrested for felony failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident and second-degree assault.