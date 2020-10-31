Police shooting of Black man near Portland raises tension

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The shooting of a Black man by Washington state authorities is sending shockwaves through the Pacific Northwest and threatens to increase tensions around Portland, Oregon, where protesters against racial injustice have clashed repeatedly with right-wing groups in recent months.

Friends and family identified the dead man as 21-year-old Kevin E. Peterson Jr. and say he was a former high school football player and the father of an infant daughter.

The shooting near Vancouver, Washington about 12 miles north of Portland.

Authorities say a narcotics task force was conducting an investigation and chased a man who fired a gun at them.