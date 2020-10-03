Police shoot man to death in southwestern Washington

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a 33-year-old man they were trying to arrest on a warrant in southwestern Washington.

The Daily News reports the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting, which happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in Longview, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the man was armed and ran from Longview detectives.

The sheriff’s office says police failed to to capture him using less-than-lethal means and at least one officer fired at the man during a chase.

The sheriff’s office says the man died at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not give further details, including whether the man pointed or fired a gun at police.