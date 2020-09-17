Police shoot man in Grants Pass

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Grants Pass police shot a man who is now in critical condition at a hospital.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says several of its officers fired at Jonny James Wednesday morning.

Authorities say police responded to a home that was under construction where James had challenged a man, resulting in a scuffle.

Authorities say James fled into a nearby yard and made statements about harming himself while trying to stab himself with a gardening tool.

Authorities say despite officers attempts to deescalate the situation, three officers shot James as he rushed them with the garden tool.

Authorities are investigating.