Police seek leads after remains confirmed to be missing man

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say remains found in southern Washington state are that of a missing Oregon man.

The Corvallis Gazette reports Christian Long’s remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County in May 2019, but couldn’t be identified at the time.

Long, of Corvallis, was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016.

Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case “remains an open investigation.”

Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release that police are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking people to come forward.