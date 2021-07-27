Police seek information after shots fired at empty RV

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding out who fired several gunshots at an unoccupied RV Monday night.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers were called to the area of Clausen Road and Grandview Drive on the north end of town for a shots fired complaint around 11:45 p.m.

Officers spoke to several people who were awoken by gunshots fired into an RV.

The suspect(s) left the area prior to the officers arriving, McConkey said.

Officers found empty shell casings at the scene and multiple bullet holes in the RV.

If you have any information, call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.