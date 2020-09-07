Police searching for suspect wanted in Bend motel stabbing

Bend Police is asking for the public’s help in finding the man suspected of stabbing another man Sunday during a fight at a hotel.

Officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing around 12:38 a.m. Sunday to the Days Inn Motel on 3rd St.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest and had life-threatening injuries, Lt. Bob Jones said.

Bend Fire Medics arrived and took the victim to St. Charles in Bend.

During their investigation Bend officers learned that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Roberson (who was known to the victim), just prior to officers being dispatched to the scene.

Roberson had left the scene before officers arrived in a black 2006 Toyota Camry, OR license plates 011ESS.

Bend Police officers are still trying to find Roberson.

The Bend Police Department is asking anyone with information related to Roberson’s whereabouts or any other information regarding this investigation to please call the Deschutes County Dispatch at 541-693-6911.

If anyone sees Roberson or his vehicle, do not approach or contact him. Please call the above non-emergency line or 911.