Police searching for suspect after 2 attempted RX drug robberies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are looking for a man they believe tried to rob prescription drugs from a couple of pharmacies this week.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m. dispatch received a call of an attempted robbery at the pharmacy at Safeway on NE Franklin Ave.

The suspect, identified only as a man, used a note to demand prescription medication, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

The pharmacy didn’t provide him any and he ran from the scene before police arrived.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find him.

On Thursday around 7:15 p.m., dispatch received another attempted robbery call, this time from the Rite Aid on SE 3rd Street.

The suspect again used a note to demand the medication and again the pharmacy did not provide him any.

Officer Jenkins and his K-9 Vegas showed up to try and find the suspect but were not successful.

No other details were released.