Police say Washington child shot while father handled gun dies

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way police on Wednesday said an 8-year-old girl who was shot by her father while he was apparently handling a gun inside the family’s apartment has died.

KOMO-TV reports the child was taken Sunday afternoon to St. Francis Hospital before she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where she died. Investigators had said previously that the girl was not expected to survive the gunshot injuries.

The child’s father, identified as Cherith Wallace, was arrested.

Authorities haven’t said what charges he is facing.

St. Francis Hospital administrators called Federal Way police around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after someone took the girl in a private vehicle to the hospital.