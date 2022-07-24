Police say armed man shot, killed by officer in Portland

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say an armed suspect in a domestic violence case was shot by an officer who was attempting to arrest the man.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of a man and a woman fighting in a neighborhood in east Portland.

Police say the man fired a shot as officers attempted to arrest him and an officer returned fire. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The names of the officer and suspect were not immediately released. Police said they would conduct an internal review of the shooting.