Bend Police believe the two people found dead in a house near Pilot Butte on Saturday night were victims of a double homicide, according to Lt. Juli McConkey.

On Monday night, Bend Police revealed the victims to be 29-year-old Natasha Newby and 34-year-old Raymond Atkinson Jr.

The couple was engaged, according to Newby’s Facebook profile.

McConkey said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Bend Police said the investigation is still ongoing.