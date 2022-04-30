Police respond to drowning incident at Bend Whitewater Park

by Central Oregon Daily News

Police responded to a water incident at the Bend Whitewater Park, Colorado Avenue Spillway.

According to Sheila Miller, Bend Police’s Communication Manager, the time of the incident was Saturday, 4/30/22 at 12:21 p.m.

First responders found a 17-year-old Bend resident, who became trapped underwater while surfing with a group.

Bystanders and members of his group were able to remove him from the river.

First responders performed CPR on the teen for 30 minutes before he was transported to St. Charles Bend.

No further information on the teen’s condition is available at this time.