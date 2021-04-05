Police release names of 2 found dead in burned car

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old Grants Pass man has been booked on charges of murder, corpse abuse, and other offenses in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burned car in southwest Oregon.

The suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop in Cave Junction on Thursday and booked into the Josephine County Jail.

Booking records did not specify a date for the defendant’s first court appearance.

The bodies of 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both of Josephine County, were found on March 24 in a remote, on a rough logging road south of Lake Selmac.