Police officer’s son dies in Crook Co. crash; Prineville PD asks for donations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 19-year-old who died and the 16-year-old who was badly injured in a car crash south of Prineville Wednesday were both the sons of a Prineville police officer, according to Police Chief Dale Cummins.

A post on the Prineville Police Department’s Facebook page said Sergeant Rob Gray responded to the single-vehicle accident Wednesday night and learned his sons were involved in the crash.

The 19-year-old, Clayton Gray, died at the scene. The 16-year-old was flown to St. Charles with serious injuries and is now in recovery.

“Tragedy has struck our small family,” Cummins wrote in the post.

Prineville Police are asking for donations to the family via this GoFundMe link, which will go toward the costs of Life Flight, hospital bills and the funeral, Cummins said.

“So often we are asked how you can show support for your officers,” Cummins said. “This is a chance to do just that. Anything you’re comfortable with giving, whether it’s a nice comment to this post, a card, or a prayer, all would be appreciated by the family.”

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had already raised more than $15,000 with more than 170 donors.

Police said Clayton Gray was driving north when his car crossed the southbound lane, left the road and rolled.

The Crook County School District released a statement Thursday saying the 16-year-old is a student of Crook County High School.