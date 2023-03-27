Police: Nashville school shooting suspect was former student

by The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they believe the 28-year-old female shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville was a former student.

The female suspect was killed by police during a confrontation.

The shooting occurred Monday at The Covenant School. Police said the shooter was armed with two “assault-type” rifles and a pistol.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years.

The killings come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence.