Portland Police may be exempt from employee vaccine mandate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials because of new guidance may exempt the police bureau from an order that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city attorney’s office said Tuesday the order requiring police to be vaccinated was now legally dubious because of new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.

Under Oregon law, local municipalities can only issue vaccine mandates for police officers if a federal or state rule requires it.

The city believed Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccination mandate for state healthcare workers covered officers.

But the guidance says officers are most likely exempt because providing medical care is “likely not a fundamental part of their job.”