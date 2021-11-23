Police: Man charged with murder of woman held hostage

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a woman during a standoff Sunday night in Southeast Portland.

KOIN-TV reported the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check Sunday afternoon after a woman called 911 saying she was being held hostage.

When police arrived they say Davonte Donahue was firing shots toward authorities through the apartment door and refusing to surrender.

Police arrested him hours later and found a woman deceased in the apartment.

Her identity has not been released.

Donahue was lodged in Multnomah County Jail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Donahue has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.