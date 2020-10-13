Police looking for suspected peeping tom after incident at Bend park

Bend Police are looking for a suspected peeping tom after an incident in the public restrooms at Riverbend Park.

Officers responded to the park around 10 a.m. Tuesday after Bend Park and Recreation stewards relayed info from witnesses that a man was trying to view people in the restroom.

Cpl. Josh Spano said the man was described as white, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, dark green sweatshirt, long gray shorts, dirty blonde/brown hair, and a “backpacking” style backpack.

The man left the area after his intentions were discovered by a witness, Spano said.

Officers collected several items of evidence that have been submitted to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

If anyone has any information in regards to this case or has experienced/observed anything similar in the recent past please contact Cpl. Spano of the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.