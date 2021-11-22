Bend Police looking for at least 3 suspects involved in attempted ATM theft

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are looking for three suspects they say used a truck to try to steal an ATM from a downtown bank Sunday morning.

Lt. Juli McConkey said around 3:45 a.m., a witness saw at least three people in a Ford F250 truck trying to steal the cash machine from the Chase Bank on NW Franklin Ave.

The witness saw the suspects run off, leaving the truck behind, said McConkey.

Officers searched the area and did not find the suspects, but found the pickup still running with a tow strap attached to the ATM.

McConkey said it was later determined the truck was stolen from the 100 block of NW Florida Ave. earlier that morning.

The pickup was returned to its owner, who was not involved in the attempted theft.

The ATM was taken to the police department.

This case is under investigation.