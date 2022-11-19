▶️ WATCH: Police pull woman from burning, rolled-over car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police officers jumped into action in Leawood, Kansas, Tuesday to save a woman from a burning car.

Police say they were dispatched to car on fire in Leawood’s Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot just after 2 p.m. The officer who arrived on scene found a woman trapped inside her car.

Officers quickly pulled the woman out of the burning car as other officers sprayed extinguishers on the flames before fire crews arrived.

Police say the 51-year old woman was taken to a regional medical center for treatment.

Officials say preliminary reports show the woman was traveling east on Town Center Drive. They say she failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection before continuing into the trailhead parking lot where her vehicle struck a second car and a tree.

The impacts caused the woman’s vehicle to catch on fire.