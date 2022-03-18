Police: Juvenile boy shot, wounded at Oregon mall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem, Oregon, say a juvenile boy was shot and wounded at a downtown shopping mall.

Police said in a news release that at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to calls about a shooting near the Salem Center Mall.

Police say responding officers found the victim at a business with a gunshot wound.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Police say officers searched the mall, escorted people out of the building and did not find other victims or a shooting suspect.

Police said on Twitter around 4 p.m. that a notification to shelter in place had been lifted.