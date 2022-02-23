Man found dead outside Bend coffee hut; alcohol, cold likely to blame

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was found dead outside a coffee hut on Century Drive in Bend early Wednesday, according to police.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said someone called dispatch at 5:37 a.m. saying they found a man lying next to Dutch Bros. at 120 SW Century Drive.

Bend Fire and Rescue, along with Bend Police Officers responded to the location.

The 59-year-old man was quickly determined to be deceased.

Burleigh said the investigation is ongoing but has revealed no suspicious circumstances or foul play.

Intoxicants and weather are believed to be contributing factors of death.

Overnight lows fell to below zero across the High Desert, creating hazardous conditions for Bend’s homeless population.