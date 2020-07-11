Police identify victims in murder-suicide outside Bend motel

Bend Police say a 21-year-old man shot killed a woman outside a hotel Friday night before taking his own life.

The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Jazarae Danielle Caubet.

Lt. Bob Jones said based on information obtained during the investigation, it appears that 21-year-old Antonio Martin Lopez shot and killed Caubet outside the Holiday Motel in southeast Bend.

Lopez then called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report that he just shot Caubet and then took his own life, Jones said.

Officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Oregon State Troopers arrived on the scene to find the man and a woman dead in the parking lot, along with a gun.

Police don’t yet know what led up to the shooting, however, Jones said Lopez and Caubet knew each other.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded to the scene to clear the room and conduct welfare checks on all tenants on the scene.

Nobody else was injured.