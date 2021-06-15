Police identify pedestrian killed in 3rd St. accident; drivers not cited

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police have identified the man hit and killed by two cars as he crossed NE 3rd St. earlier this month and announced no citations were given to the drivers involved.

The accident happened around 9:22 p.m. on June 7th at the corner of Mervin Samples Road and NE 3rd St. on Bend’s north side.

Lt. Juli McConkey said 23-year-old Derek Reed was in the northbound lane of 3rd Street when he struck by a Bend woman driving a Honda Civic and then by a 39-year-old Bend man driving a motorhome.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police, McConkey said.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and it remains under investigation.

Neither driver was cited in the crash.

Bend Police want to remind pedestrians to wear clothing that is contrasting or reflective to be easily seen by drivers, especially at dusk and during the night hours, McConkey said.