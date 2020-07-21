Police: Idaho suspect in shootout was part of 2016 standoff

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police have identified a man injured during a shootout in northern Idaho as a participant in a 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday.

The shootout occurred Saturday after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired.

Anderson was hospitalized and his condition could not be verified Monday.

No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating.

It wasn’t immediately known if Anderson has an attorney,