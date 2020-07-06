Police, good Samaritans rescue Bend man from Deschutes River

Bend Police and some good Samaritans saved the life of a Bend man Sunday after he nearly drowned in the Deschutes River.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. when authorities were dispatched to a possible drowning in the river near the Bill Healy Bridge.

Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said callers reported a man was trying to swim across the river with family, got tired and went under.

Officers arrived to find several people in the river looking for the man. He was eventually found at the bottom of the river and some community members dove in to get him, Ksenzulak said.

An officer borrowed a kayak from someone on the scene and was able to paddle toward the group and provide a rescue rope.

Officers were able to pull the man to shore, Ksenzulak said.

Bend Police and Bend Fire and Rescue performed CPR on the man, identified only as a 37-year-old fro Bend, and he was taken to St. Charles where he is recovering, Ksenzulak said.

The Bend Police Department would like to remind the community to consider wearing personal flotation devices when participating in water activities. Additionally, it is always recommended to know your swimming skill level and those swimming with you.