Police find, arrest Bend man wanted in Bend motel stabbing

Bend Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing earlier this month outside a Bend motel.

On Sept. 11th, an officer noticed the black Toyota Camry involved in this case, in the area of Country Club Drive and Murphy Road, according to Lt. Juli McConkey.

She said 28-year-old Jonathan Roberson was found inside the Toyota Camry and was arrested at the scene.

Evidence was collected pertaining to the stabbing as well, McConkey said.

Roberson was taken to the Deschutes County Jail where he was booked on first-degree assault charges.

He was wanted for an alleged stabbing Sept. 6th at the Days Inn Motel on 3rd St.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest and had life-threatening injuries, Lt. Bob Jones said.

Bend Fire Medics arrived and took the victim to St. Charles in Bend.

During their investigation Bend officers learned that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with Roberson (who was known to the victim), just prior to officers being dispatched to the scene.

Roberson had left the scene before officers arrived.