Police: DNA helps solve 1977 slaying of Oregon teens

by The Associated Press

EUGENE (AP) — Authorities say DNA technology has allowed them to solve the 1977 slayings of two teens in Oregon.

The culprit, the Lane County Sheriff’s office said Thursday, was a man who killed himself in Arizona earlier this year.

KOIN reports that North Eugene High School students Lliana Gay Adank and Eric Shawn Goldstrand went to a picnic grounds on June 9, 1977.

Their parents called the Lane County Sheriff’s Office when they didn’t come home.

Adank, who was 16, was sexually assaulted and shot to death in a secluded area.

Goldstrand’s body was found in nearby brush.

Police say the 17-year-old had also been shot to death.