Police chief: More officers needed to fully reopen Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says it was his recommendation to move forward with a phased-in reopening of the U.S. Capitol rather than a full reopening out of security concerns.

He says the agency is working to overcome attrition after the January 6 insurrection and hiring delays that occurred because of the pandemic.

The chief’s testimony to a House subcommittee underscores that security concerns, not just the pandemic, are playing a major role in restricting the public’s access to the Capitol, an increasingly sore point with lawmakers from both parties, who are urging a return to normalcy after two years of restrictions.