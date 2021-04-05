Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police chief says now-fired Officer Derek Chauvin violated departmental policy in pinning his knee on George Floyd’s neck and keeping him down after Floyd had stopped resisting and was in distress.

Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand on Day Six of Chauvin’s trial in the death of the 46-year-old Black man last May.

Arradondo says continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach was “in no way, shape or form” part of department policy or training, “and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values.”