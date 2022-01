by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles Madras was placed on a “Lock Out’ Friday afternoon after someone made threats about using a firearm, according to police.

Sgt. Steve Webb said the suspect was reportedly outside the building and in the parking lot, prompting the Lock Out, which keeps people from coming into the building.

Officers found the man who made the threats, and his caretaker, outside the hospital in the main parking lot.

The officers determined the man didn’t have a weapon and was not a danger to anyone.