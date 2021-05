by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police responded to Costco over the weekend after getting reports of anti-mask protests disturbing shoppers.

According to police, about 40 un-masked people came into the store together on Saturday saying they wanted to cancel their memberships.

The group was eventually led outside where they held protest signs and talked with store management.

Costco first implemented a strict mask-wearing policy in May last year, requiring all members, guests, and employees to wear a face covering.