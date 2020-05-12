Police: Bend man arrested; suspected of uploading child porn

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday on three dozen child sex abuse charges after a weeks-long investigation into uploaded child porn, according to police.

Bend Police Lt. Adam Juhnke said detectives started an investigation in April after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tip suspected a man of uploading to the internet over the last year at least 26 images/videos depicting children engaged in explicit sex acts. The investigation later revealed additional images/videos, with more than 36 currently chargeable.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Richard Allen Stalford of 20240 Reed Lane Apt. K153 in Bend, Juhnke said.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Bend Police Department contacted and arrested Stalford near the intersection of 3rd and Wilson.

While he was being taken to the police station, officers executed a search warrant at Stalford’s home, Juhnke said. Evidence was seized during the search and Stalford was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, charged with a probation violation and 36 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

No one else at the residence is believed to be involved in the suspected crimes, Juhnke said.