Police: Bend man arrested after yelling racial slurs, threatening family

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Saturday after police say he yelled racial slurs and threatened a juvenile and his family.

Lt. Juli McConkey said police were called to the 200 block of NE Hawthorne Ave. around 1 p.m. after someone reported a man was walking towards a family while holding a rock and yelling racial slurs.

McConkey said police arrived as 42-year-old Zachary G. Mathews was walking away from the family.

Mathews was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree degree bias crime, according to police.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

McConkey said if you are a victim of a bias crime or bias incident, call 911 to report if there is an immediate danger or if the crime is in progress.

If there is no immediate danger and the crime is not in progress call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.

To know more about reporting bias crimes, visit this website: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/bias-crime-and-incidents