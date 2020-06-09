Police arrest teen in Rainier Valley double homicide case

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the killing of two men last month in Rainier Beach.

Detectives tracked the suspect to Federal Way where he was arrested Sunday and booked into the King County jail for investigation of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

Seattle police say a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot of a Rainier Beach grocery store on May 23 before shots were fired.

Authorities say two men died. The name of the suspect was not released.