Police: 4 show dogs missing after van stolen in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say four show dogs are missing after their owners’ van was stolen from a hotel parking lot.

The Portland Police Bureau said someone jumped in and took the van when it was briefly left running Saturday morning.

The four terriers were in crates inside. Police say the owners were visiting from the Seattle area for the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show at the Portland Expo Center.

They’re looking for a dark blue 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van with tinted windows on the sides and rear hatch.

It has no license plates, but a temporary tag in the rear window.