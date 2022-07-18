Police: 3 people and gunman killed in Indiana mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and two were wounded after a man walked into a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall and opened fire before an armed civilian shot and killed him.

Greenwood police Chief Jim Ison said at a news conference that the assailant, whose name and possible motive haven’t been made public, walked into the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition shortly before it closed at 6 p.m. Sunday and began firing in the food court.

He said a 22-year-old man from nearby Bartholomew County shot and killed the gunman, calling him “the hero of the day.”

He said the man was legally carrying the gun inside the mall, which bars weapons of any kind.

